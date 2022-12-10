Punjab's new industrial development, EV policy soon: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state government would soon launch its new industrial development policy.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while interacting with delegates during a meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region Council here today.

Mann said the state government would soon be launching an EV policy to promote electric vehicles and EV component manufacturing in the state.

He said the state government was committed to improving investor experience and building a business-conducive environment. He also invited all industry representatives to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit scheduled for February 23 and 24, 2023.

“According to the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report of the Centre, Punjab offers one of the most competitive rates of power for all industries and is recognised as one of the top achievers in significantly improving its ease of doing business. The state government has undertaken simplification and digitisation of processes for compliances, decriminalisation of minor offences and elimination of redundant laws and overlapping regulations,” CM said.

Reiterating commitment of his government to transform the state into a major industrial and export hub by facilitating businesses and creating an investor-friendly environment, Mann said the state government was further strengthening the single-window system for facilitating investors.

The Chief Minister said ‘Start-up Punjab’ promoted entrepreneurship by creating an investor-friendly environment conducive to start-ups and a dedicated ‘Innovation Mission Punjab’ had been set up to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in the state.

#bhagwant mann