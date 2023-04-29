New office timings: Power saved to be diverted to farm sector

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 28

With the office timings in Punjab set to change next week, the authorities are hoping to save 350 Mega Watts (MW) of power daily. This will then be diverted to the agriculture sector.

This year, the state power providers are expecting the demand to rise to 15,500 MW a day against a maximum of 14,311 MW in 2022. Other than making arrangements for the increased demand, many alternative steps are being planned for making optimum utilisation of available power. Commercial establishments may be asked to change their operation timings to off-peak hours, and the same could be asked of industrial consumers in case the demand rises phenomenally.

Preparing to meet peak demand State prepared to meet 15,000- 15,500 MW power demand

Own power generation capacity is 6,300- 6,500 MW

Gets 4,500 MW share from central sector pool

Will get 3,000 MW from other states through power banking

During peak demand months, the state will buy 1,000 MW electricity from the national power exchange

“We are well prepared to deal with any surge in demand for power with the state’s own power generation, getting power through power banking, and even buying power from the Power Exchange in case of an exceptional surge in demand,” said Baldev Singh Sra, Chairman-cum-MD of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

This year, the state transmission company is also increasing transmission capacity by 1,000 MW, from the current 8,500 MW to 9500 MW.

At present, the maximum power demand is 7,500 MW. Before the rains, the demand peaked to 8,100 MW a day, as against the peak of 7,700 MW in the corresponding period last year. The power generation and the state’s share from the Central sector is much higher. As a result, the state is going in for power banking, with 2,259 MW of power being exported to other states in April. The banked power will be made available to the state during the peak power demand months of June-August.

Officials in the state government estimate that it is unlikely that the unavailability of coal will cause any problem in thermal power generation this year. With the state’s own coal mine at Pachchwara now working, there will be enough coal available to power the state’s thermal plants. Even today, other than the Talwandi Sabo Power Plant, the coal availability at the power generation stations is much higher than last year, with 8-34 days’ worth of coal stock. The state government has sought the Centre’s permission to divert coal from its own mine to the Talwandi Sabo plant, which has a stock for four days.