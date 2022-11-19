New online portal for ex-servicemen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The Punjab Government has launched a new online portal for the benefit of ex-servicemen. It will enable them to avail various facilities without the need to visit offices.

Christened ‘eSenani’, the portal will enable them to get their identity card made by uploading the required documents from their home or abroad. Besides this, ex-servicemen and their dependents can apply for jobs advertised by the state government under the defence services categories.

Some other services like for ex gratia grants to the next kin of martyrs and disabled soldiers, grant of cash awards to gallantry and distinguished awardees (civilians) and issue of lineal descendant or ex-servicemen certificate for jobs can also be availed on the portal.