New policy for Punjabi diaspora on the cards: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

NRIs Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today announced that the new policy for Punjabi diaspora will be ready by February 28.

The minister had a meeting with DGP Gaurav Yadav, Principal Secretary NRI Affairs JM Balamurugan, ADGP NRI Affairs Praveen Kumar Sinha and Varinder Kumar, Special Secretary, Home, in this regard.

Dhaliwal said the AAP government’s initiative to hold “NRI Milnis” had received massive response in Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Moga and Amritsar.

He said they sorted out 250 complaints out of 606 received during the NRI Milnis and remaining would be solved at the earliest. The minister added that most of the complaints were related to the Revenue and Police Department.

He said the process to set up fast-track courts had been initiated and new courts would be established in Amritsar, Moga, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar and Patiala.

Dhaliwal added that a proposal for creating separate posts at the NRI police stations would be sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said the DGP had assured to renovate the NRI police stations at a cost of Rs 30 lakh and 75 police personnel would be posted immediately and another 75 cops by March 2023 at these police stations.

