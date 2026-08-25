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Home / Punjab / New Rs 16.38 crore steel bridge to replace Ropar’s 140-year-old bridge

New Rs 16.38 crore steel bridge to replace Ropar’s 140-year-old bridge

Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays the foundation stone for a new steel bridge over the Sirhind Canal in Ropar city

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:21 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The 111.24-metre bridge, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 16.38 crore, will replace the existing bridge built in 1884-85, which serves as a crucial link to the city’s main market. Tribune Photo
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Punjab Minister for Building and Roads Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new steel bridge over the Sirhind Canal in Ropar city.

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The 111.24-metre bridge, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 16.38 crore, will replace the existing bridge built in 1884-85, which serves as a crucial link to the city’s main market. The bridge was closed to heavy traffic and even cars about five years ago due to its poor condition.

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Harbhajan Singh ETO said providing better basic infrastructure to the people was a top priority of the Punjab government. He said the new bridge would strengthen Ropar’s infrastructure, streamline traffic, and provide safer and more convenient transportation for residents, visitors and traders.

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The minister said the existing bridge had remained an important link connecting the Ropar market with different parts of the city for decades. Its replacement with a modern structure had been a long-pending requirement of the area. He said the project would provide major relief to commuters and traders visiting the market and give a fresh impetus to commercial activities.

He said the government was undertaking development projects across Punjab to improve basic infrastructure in both urban and rural areas. Once completed, the new bridge would significantly improve connectivity and further support economic activity in Ropar.

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Ropar AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha thanked the state government for fulfilling the long-standing demand. He described the project as an important investment in the future development of the city. He said the bridge would help streamline traffic and provide a major boost to commercial activities in the main market.

Residents and members of the business community welcomed the commencement of construction work, expressing hope that the new bridge would make transportation easier and strengthen the local market economy.

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