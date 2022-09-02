New sand mines to be identified in Punjab

Chandigarh, September 1
To provide sand and gravel at cheaper rates to people, the government has decided to identify and approve new quarries on private land.
Disclosing this, Minister for Mines and Geology Harjot Singh Bains said for approval of new sand/gravel quarries, land owners could submit applications along with ownership and other related documents. The papers are to be submitted to the Executive Engineer-cum-District Mining Officer concerned.
The on-site inspection of the location, shown as probable new quarries in the applications will be conducted by a sub-divisional committee.
