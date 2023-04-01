New tariff order put on hold due to Jalandhar bypoll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has deferred the announcement of its new tariff order for 2023-24, till after the Jalandhar byelection scheduled for May 10.

However, the new (revised) tariff would be applicable retrospectively from April 1, said the order passed today.

In the new financial year, beginning Saturday, power tariff for some category of consumers is expected to go up. But the byelection to the Jalandhar parliamentary seat were announced on March 29 — two days before the tariff order was scheduled to be announced. With the model code of conduct being in place in Jalandhar, the PSERC has decided to announce the order later.

Citing the policy of the Election Commission of India in 2014, the PSERC has decided to withhold its new tariff order. “The commission has no objection to the continuance of the process required for the decision on the power tariff. However, the tariff award shall be made only on the completion of the poll in the relevant state,” the ECI had written to the government.