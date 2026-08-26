New Zealand eases skilled migrant rules, big relief for Punjabi workers in trades, construction

Immigration New Zealand has released the final operational details of changes to the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa and related work-to-residence visas, with the new rules taking effect from August 24. The changes are of particular interest to Punjabi skilled workers in New Zealand, many of whom are employed in trades, technician roles, construction, dairy and other sectors.

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Immigration New Zealand said the final details were being confirmed ahead of the implementation of the revised Skilled Migrant Category settings. It also announced changes to wage-rate requirements for work-to-residence visas.

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Under the revised rules, most Skilled Migrant Category applicants will need to meet only one wage threshold — the rate that applied when they began gaining skilled work experience in New Zealand — rather than having to meet a higher threshold at the time they apply for residence.

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A five-month grace period will also apply if the relevant wage threshold increases before an applicant begins work after receiving a visa. The changes are aimed at providing greater certainty to migrants already working in New Zealand, including temporary visa holders.

Immigration New Zealand has also tightened evidence requirements for applicants claiming points for Level 8 or Level 9 qualifications. Except for applicants claiming five points for a New Zealand master's degree, such applicants will now need to hold a supporting bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification and provide certificates and transcripts.

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For the new Trades and Technician pathway, the requirement for 120 credits for overseas qualifications has been removed. However, New Zealand qualifications must still total at least 120 credits, with more than one related qualification able to be combined to meet the requirement.

The pathway is particularly relevant to skilled workers in eligible trades and technician occupations, including those employed in construction, manufacturing and related industries.

Another significant change is that self-employment will no longer count as directly relevant work experience under the new Trades and Technician and Skilled Work Experience pathways.

Immigration New Zealand has also strengthened requirements around genuine skilled employment. Job offers must now be available and ongoing and must demonstrate a genuine need for the position to be based in New Zealand.

The simplified wage rules and five-month grace period will also apply to the Work to Residence, Care Workforce and Transport Work to Residence visas.

The changes could benefit migrants already working in New Zealand, people holding New Zealand qualifications and tradespeople considering the new residence pathways.

Applicants have been advised to check the latest eligibility and documentation requirements directly with Immigration New Zealand before submitting an application.