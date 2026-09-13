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Home / Punjab / New Zealand Sikh community donates $50,000 to Nepal flood relief

New Zealand Sikh community donates $50,000 to Nepal flood relief

Daljit Singh represents Central Sikh Association, announces Sikh community’s $50,000 contribution

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Avneet Kaur
Auckland, Updated At : 12:38 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Members of Central Sikh Association and Nepalese community along with PM Christopher Luxon at the fundraising event. 
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New Zealand’s Nepalese community, political leaders and community organisations came together in Auckland on Friday night to raise support for families affected by devastating floods in Nepal, with the Sikh community contributing $50,000 towards relief efforts.

The fundraising event, organised by the New Zealand Nepal Society, drew support from people and organisations across New Zealand, highlighting the strong bonds between the country's communities and their commitment to standing with Nepal during this difficult time.

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New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended the gathering and reaffirmed the government's support for Nepal. He said New Zealand was providing $3.1 million in relief support and confirmed that he had spoken with Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah earlier in the day regarding the situation.

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Representing the Central Sikh Association, Daljit Singh announced the Sikh community’s $50,000 contribution and expressed solidarity with the people of Nepal.

He offered condolences to families who had lost their loved ones in the floods and said the Sikh community stood with Nepal in its time of grief and recovery.

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Singh also made a special mention of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s humanitarian efforts in Nepal. He referred to the team sent to the country, the Langar (community kitchen) services providing meals, and five trucks of relief supplies dispatched to affected communities.

He said the supplies included generators, solar lights, utensils, blankets and other essential items. Singh's remarks were received by the Prime Minister and others at the gathering, with the SGPC’s relief efforts acknowledged with applause.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters also addressed the event, extending condolences to those affected by the floods and acknowledging the challenges faced by affected families.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson conveyed support from Auckland’s diverse communities, while former Honorary Consul General Dinesh Khadka spoke about the Nepalese community’s relief efforts and the importance of continued assistance for recovery.

Labour Party representative Vanushi Walters also attended the event and expressed support for the Nepalese community.

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