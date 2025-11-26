Newlywed woman dies, husband critically injured as car crashes into tree in Punjab

A newlywed woman was killed and her husband critically injured when their car hit a tree on the Manupur-Balara road, the police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Amardeep Kaur (21). Her husband, Gurmukh Singh of Dubali village, is undergoing treatment at Government Hospital, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Badali Aala Singh Police Station SHO Harkirat Singh said the police received information around 9 pm on Tuesday about a car that had crashed into a tree.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot and pulled out both occupants who were trapped inside the vehicle.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Amardeep Kaur dead.

Advertisement

Gurmukh Singh, who suffered serious injuries, was referred to a government hospital in Chandigarh, where his condition remains critical.

The SHO said preliminary investigation indicated that the car went out of control and collided with the roadside tree.

The exact cause of the accident will be known after recording Gurmukh Singh's statement and conducting a technical examination of the vehicle.

The body has been kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Kuldeep Singh, the woman's uncle, said the couple got married on Sunday and had just returned from the bride's parental home after the traditional 'phera' ceremony when the accident occurred, barely 2 km from the village.

Locals said the impact of the crash was loud, prompting them to rush to the spot, alert the police, and begin rescue efforts.

The car was extensively damaged, they added.