NFL Bathinda plant resumes operations, claims director technical

National Fertilizers Ltd. (NFL) has resumed its production at its Bathinda plant in Punjab. Director technical NFL MN Goel, while talking to The Tribune, said that the Bathinda plant was closed down due to technical reasons and has resumed production.

He said that the LNG supplies to NFL have been cut to 65 per cent by Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL). All NFL plants — barring Nangal plant — are functioning at about 70 per cent capacity despite cut in gas supply. The Nangal plant has been shut down for annual maintenance activities.

MN Goel said, “Since the government has prioritised fertiliser sector, we hope that the GAIL would restore supplies to NFL plants and fertiliser production would not be affected.”