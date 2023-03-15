NFL staff to intensify stir

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 14

On the final day of their two-day protest today, employees of the Bathinda plant of National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) announced that they would intensify their agitation from March 16 against the management to press for their demands.

The proposed agitation, which is being spearheaded by the National Fertilisers Employees Union (NFEU), would include gate rallies outside all the NFL plants. Meanwhile, employees staged a sit-in at the plant today. NFEU’s Bathinda president Rajkumar Mehra said, “The management has been apathetic to18-point demands of employees.”

The employees’ demands include revision in the shift allowance with retrospective effect from January, 2021, and a well-defined promotion policy. Also, the protesters are pressing for the amendment to the present social security policy related to the medical reimbursement for retired employees.