DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Eco Sikh announces plan to revive Punjab's state bird ‘Baaj’

Eco Sikh announces plan to revive Punjab's state bird ‘Baaj’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:15 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
EcoSikh president Dr Rajwant Singh addresses the media in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

To mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, NGO Eco Sikh, in collaboration with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), on Wednesday announced plans to revive and rehabilitate Guru Gobind Singh’s “Baaj” (northern goshawk).

Advertisement

In 2015, the government had issued a notification declaring that northern goshawk was the state bird, correcting the anomaly in the notification dated March 15, 1989. The latter had named eastern goshawk as the official bird.

Advertisement

Dr Rajwant Singh, global president of EcoSikh, said, “As the bird is on the verge of extinction, we have a major plan aimed at its revival. The idea is to rehabilitate ‘Baaj’ and Shaheen Baaj, another falcon breed.”

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that this important symbol of the great Guru and Punjab’s official state bird has now vanished from the state’s skies due to habitat loss, illegal trade and pollutants,” he said adding that the NGO was in talks to set up breeding centre of “Baaj” at Chattbir Zoo.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dharminder Sharma said, “Whenever any such proposal comes, we forward it to the state government. We are inclined to revive the bird”.

Advertisement

Punjab has a falcon breeding centre at the Chhatbir Zoo but it has no ‘baaj’. In July 2011, the department drafted a proposal to exchange creatures with the Lahore Zoo. However, the plan failed to materialise due to diplomatic issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts