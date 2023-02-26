NGO head apologises to Abohar Mayor

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 25

Facing heat over his “derogatory” aspersions against members of the Municipal Corporation at a meeting of the Beopar Mandal here, Rajesh Gupta, who is head of two non-government organisations, tendered an unconditional apology.

Gupta, a former leader of SAD, who had unsuccessfully contested the MC elections in the past, is president of Samaj Sudhar Sabha and Durgiana Market Association.

Earlier, the mayor and other members of the MC expressed anger over the “derogatory” remarks that Gupta made against them at the meeting called by the Beopar Mandal to draw a line of action against the anti-encroachment drive launched by the MC. The proceedings of the meeting were webcast live and Gupta’s utterances went viral on social media also. Most of the businessmen present in the meeting were SAD activists.