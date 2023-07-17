NGOs pitch in with relief material

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 16

Though various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and locals have pitched in with adequate relief material in Sangrur district, accessibility to affected areas is still a challenge.

Members of several NGOs, including the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), have been supplying relief material to the needy.

Provide fodder We are supplying relief material in affected villages through boats. The NGOs should not attempt to distribute material as many roads are broken. Locals should help us in arranging fodder for animals. Jitendra Jorwal, Sangrur DC

Charanjit Singh Mavi of the Kalgidhar Trust Baru Sahib, said, “As rescue teams are already using boats of the Sangrur administration, we purchased three boats for supplying relief material to flood-affected areas in Moonak.”

Senior officials said out of 25 villages, water had receded in around 15 villages, but the level had increased at four places. Lions Club, Sangrur, today distributed mosquito repellents, biscuits, milk packets, fodder, and food in Bhudan Bhaini, Moonak and Khanauri.

Sumir Fatta, chief, Lions Club, said, “All should help flood-affected residents as per their capacity. We are supplying food packets in villages.”

Around 20 persons had a close shave after their tractor-trailer supplying relief material overturned near Handa village.

Kultar Singh, a resident of Phullad village, said, “We are thankful to the NGOs for their support, but they should not rush to reach the affected villages as majority of the roads have caved in.”

Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa alleged that officials failed to reach numerous affected villages.

“Villagers complained to us that none from the administration reached to them and they were left to fend for themselves,” said Dhindsa.

Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal said they had ration in abundance and urged residents to help administration in arranging fodder for animals.

Body found floating

The police found a body floating in Moonak. The deceased was later identified as Jagdish Singh

Moonak SHO Surinder Bhalla said: “On receiving information, we shifted the body to the Civil Hospital. After conducting the post-mortem, we handed over the body to his family members.”

#Sangrur