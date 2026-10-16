NGT closes case after Punjab Forest Dept acts on illegal felling of 1,561 khair trees in Ropar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a petition alleging the illegal felling of 1,561 Khair trees in government-protected forests in the villages of Fatehpur, Bagwali and Bhangala in the Ropar forest division, after noting that the Punjab Forest Department had taken remedial and punitive measures.

In its order dated October 15, the NGT's Principal Bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, said that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ropar, had taken the necessary action and that no further proceedings were required in the matter.

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The petition was filed by Pradeep Sharma, who had raised concerns over the alleged illegal felling and removal of green Khair trees from protected forest areas.

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According to a report submitted by the DFO to the NGT, a total of 1,561 trees had been illegally felled, including 772 in Fatehpur forest, 743 in Bagwali forest and 46 in Bhangala forest.

The Forest Department informed the tribunal that 15,610 saplings had been planted as compensatory afforestation, in compliance with its earlier direction to plant at least 10 saplings for every illegally felled tree. The department also submitted that a five-year maintenance plan had been approved to ensure the survival of the saplings.

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A survival assessment reportedly found that 98 per cent of the planted saplings had survived. Khair was the principal species planted, alongside Sheesham and fruit-bearing varieties such as mulberry, jamun and mango to benefit wildlife.

The tribunal had issued the plantation directions in its August 5 order while reviewing the department's earlier submissions. It had also directed that the plantation be maintained for at least five years.

The Forest Department further informed the tribunal that 793 logs of illegally felled timber had been recovered and seized during raids conducted jointly with the police at various locations, including areas in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

An FIR was registered on January 19, 2026, at Sadar police station in Ropar against Forest Guard Narinder Singh, Forest Watcher Bahadar Singh and contractor Mukesh Singh. The case was registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 29, 32 and 33 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The Forest Department informed the NGT that the police investigation was ongoing.

The department also informed the tribunal that departmental proceedings were underway against the officials concerned, including Forest Guard Narinder Singh and Range Officer Raj Davinder Singh. It stated that further action, including the recovery of environmental losses from officials found responsible, would be initiated in accordance with the outcome of the inquiry.

To prevent further illegal felling, the department has intensified field patrolling and established permanent check posts at sensitive locations, particularly along interstate routes.

After examining the latest report, the tribunal concluded that the department had taken appropriate remedial and punitive measures, including compensatory plantation, steps to monitor sapling survival, registration of the FIR and initiation of departmental proceedings.