NGT flags poor compliance at stone crushers in Ropar; only 10 of 171 units fully meet norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of poor environmental compliance among stone crushing units operating in Ropar district. NGT observed that only 10 of the 171 stone crushers in the district were found to be fully compliant with environmental norms.

Advertisement

The observations were made by the principal bench of NGT during the hearing of original application titled “Mahesh Puri vs State of Punjab and others” on August 3. The bench comprised NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad.

Advertisement

The case assumes significance as Ropar has emerged as one of Punjab’s major centres of mining and stone crushing activity, because of its proximity to the Sutlej river, Swan river areas, and Shivalik hills. The district has for years remained in focus over allegations of illegal mining, unauthorised extraction of minor minerals and environmental damage caused by mining and crushing activities.

Advertisement

The latest compliance assessment by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has revealed significant non-compliance in the working of stone crushing units operating in the district.

According to a PPCB report submitted before the tribunal on April 14, there are 171 stone crushers in Ropar. The board’s officials inspected 153 units to assess their compliance with environmental conditions attached to their consents, as well as other prescribed pollution control norms.

Advertisement

Of the units inspected, 71 were found non-compliant and 55 partially compliant, while only 10 were found to have complied with the prescribed requirements. Seventeen stone crushers were reported closed. The status of the remaining 18 units is yet to be verified through inspection.

The inspections covered a wide range of environmental safeguards, including machinery installed at the crushing units, display of environmental data, conveyor belts and chutes, water spraying systems to control dust, stabilisation of movement areas, plantation, septic tanks, recirculation tanks, boundary walls, installation of cameras and air pollution control devices.

The tribunal observed that the large number of non-compliant and partially compliant units required further inspection and appropriate action by PPCB. The board informed the bench that action had already been initiated against four stone crushers and environmental compensation had been imposed in these cases.

The fact that 18 units were still awaiting inspection also came under the tribunal’s scrutiny. PPCB sought one week’s time to submit a comprehensive report regarding these units, and the tribunal allowed the request.

The proceedings also brought the larger issue of illegal mining in Ropar back into focus. During the hearing, the applicant placed before the tribunal details alleging that illegal mining was continuing in the district. NGT directed the concerned authorities to ensure that no illegal mining takes place in Ropar.

The direction comes against the backdrop of continuing concerns over illegal extraction of minor minerals from the Sutlej and Swan river stretches and adjoining areas of the district. Allegations of illegal mining have frequently led to complaints before regulatory authorities and NGT, with environmentalists and legal mining operators raising concerns over damage to riverbeds, excessive extraction and the impact on legitimate mining operations.

The latest findings could put further pressure on PPCB and other departments to tighten monitoring of stone crushers and mining activity in the district. The tribunal has directed the authorities to complete the pending compliance exercise and take appropriate action against violations.

The matter has been listed for September 9, when the tribunal is expected to consider the further report of PPCB.