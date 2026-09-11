NGT takes up alleged Sirsa river pollution, downstream impact on Sutlej at Ropar, issues notice to Himachal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench, has taken cognisance of allegations of pollution of the Sirsa river and its downstream impact on the Sutlej in Ropar. Observing that the matter raises a substantial issue concerning compliance with environmental norms, the tribunal has issued notices to authorities in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

The proceedings were initiated on an application filed by Dinesh Chadha, AAP MLA from Ropar. The matter came up before a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad on September 9. The tribunal issued notice to the respondents, including the State of Himachal Pradesh, and listed the matter for further hearing on December 2.

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According to the application, pollution in the Sirsa river was allegedly affecting the downstream stretch of the Sutlej at Ropar. The applicant alleged that the discharge of chemicals and factory waste into the river was causing foul smell from the water and raising concerns over the quality of the river ecosystem.

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The application specifically raised concerns over pollution from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area, one of Himachal Pradesh’s major industrial hubs, with pharmaceutical and other manufacturing units. The applicant alleged that untreated or partially treated industrial effluents were being discharged into drainage channels, tributaries and ultimately the Sirsa river.

The plea also alleged that sewage and solid waste were being discharged into natural streams, eventually contaminating the Sutlej. Another allegation relates to the capacity of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the Baddi area. According to the applicant, its inadequate capacity was resulting in untreated effluents finding their way into the river.

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In support of the allegations, counsel for the applicant placed photographs before the tribunal. News reports were also filed as supporting material. After considering the submissions, the tribunal recorded that the application raised a substantial issue relating to compliance with environmental norms.

The NGT has directed the respondents to file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next hearing.

The matter has brought to the fore recurring concerns over the quality of water reaching the Sutlej in the Ropar region. The petition seeks regulatory scrutiny of the alleged pollution pathway from the industrial area in Himachal Pradesh to the downstream river system in Punjab.