NGT tells CS to file compliance report

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 27

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chief Secretary to file compliance status report on the mapping of flood plain zones of Sutlej river.

A petition was filed, seeking the demarcation of the flood plains of the Sutlej within a stipulated time frame, and to ensure complete protection to the riverbed/flood plains by ordering the demolition of illegal encroachments and restoring the riverbed/flood plains. The petition also sought compensation for the damage caused to the riverbed/flood plains due to the illegal encroachments across a 47-km stretch in Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts.

It was mentioned by the petitioner that with the alleged help of officials, a large number of people are cultivating the dry area of the Sutlej on thousands of acres of land.

The NGT observed that it was necessary to ascertain the compliance status on the subject of mapping of flood plain zones and directed the CS to interact with the departments concerned and file a status report on the subject within two months .

The petitioner averred that the Sutlej is intercepted at the Ferozepur headworks. From there, the water is released in the canals going to Rajasthan and due to this, a 47-km stretch of the river remains dry.