NHAI moves court claiming protests at toll plazas in Punjab led to daily loss of Rs 1.33 crore

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, January 10
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against Punjab claiming a daily loss of around Rs 1.33 crores following the prevention of toll fee collection “illegally” by the protestors.
The petition against the state, the director-general of police and eight deputy commissioners say the NHAI had to endure a loss of around Rs 1348.77 crores “in a similar situation earlier where the toll operations were closed by an agitating union for 440 days from October 1, 2020 to December 15, 2021.
In the petition against the placed before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, the NHAI added the protestors preventing toll fee collection had as such resulted in a significant revenue loss to the Central government exchequer.
The NHAI also asked for directions to the respondents to take active steps to restore law and order and to facilitate and support it in the toll fee collection from the plazas located within Punjab by providing security and administrative assistance for smooth functioning “against the forceful stoppage of toll plazas and illegal operation of the same by certain protestors”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...