NHAI moves court claiming protests at toll plazas in Punjab led to daily loss of Rs 1.33 crore

Chandigarh, January 10

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against Punjab claiming a daily loss of around Rs 1.33 crores following the prevention of toll fee collection “illegally” by the protestors.

The petition against the state, the director-general of police and eight deputy commissioners say the NHAI had to endure a loss of around Rs 1348.77 crores “in a similar situation earlier where the toll operations were closed by an agitating union for 440 days from October 1, 2020 to December 15, 2021.

In the petition against the placed before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, the NHAI added the protestors preventing toll fee collection had as such resulted in a significant revenue loss to the Central government exchequer.

The NHAI also asked for directions to the respondents to take active steps to restore law and order and to facilitate and support it in the toll fee collection from the plazas located within Punjab by providing security and administrative assistance for smooth functioning “against the forceful stoppage of toll plazas and illegal operation of the same by certain protestors”.