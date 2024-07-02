NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas amid protests in Punjab, cites Rs 113-cr loss

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming that the “forcible seizure” of toll plazas and stalling of fee collection operations has caused an estimated loss of Rs 113.21 crore to the Central exchequer.

Seeking directions to Punjab and its functionaries for the resumption of the toll plazas located within the state, the NHAI also told the Bench that repeated encroachments by the protesters was also creating serious law and order problems.

It said certain anti-social elements/miscreants under the garb of the protest were extorting money from the toll plaza staff. “All these facts were brought to the notice of the district administration and the police authorities. However, no action has been taken till date,” it added.

The application, filed by the NHAI through its project director Lichhman Ram, stated that the high court, in its order dated January 12, 2023, had directed the state and its DGP to provide adequate security and make safety arrangements, “in terms of the State support agreement to safeguard the property of the NHAI, so that the trespassers do not take over the remaining toll plazas and normalcy might be restored”.

Appearing before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench, NHAI counsel and senior advocate Chetan Mittal submitted the matter was disposed of after the DGP (Law and Order) filed affidavits dated February 15, 2023, and July 12, 2023, stating under oath that the directions had been issued to the field units for meticulous compliance with the high court order and to provide adequate safety and make security arrangements to safeguard the property/toll plazas of NHAI operational in the State of Punjab.

Mittal added they were left with no other option but to move the high court for the redressal of their grievances, following the failure on part of the State and other respondents to act on their representations/complaints.

Mittal further added that the life and security of the personnel deputed at various toll plazas was under threat due to the ongoing protest. They were unable to leave as the assets at the site could not be left unattended. “Despite repeated requests, no security has been provided by the district police, thereby causing serious threat to the life of the personnel at the toll plazas,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.