 NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

Repeated encroachments by the protesters is also creating serious law and order problem

The National Highway Authority of India has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming that the “forcible seizure” of the toll plaza and stalling the operation of collecting fee had caused an estimated loss of Rs 113.21 crores to the central ex-chequer. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik 

Chandigarh, July 1

The National Highway Authority of India has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming that the “forcible seizure” of the toll plaza and stalling the operation of collecting fee had caused an estimated loss of Rs 113.21 crores to the central ex-chequer.

Seeking directions to Punjab and its functionaries for resumption of the toll plazas located within the state, the NHAI also told the Bench that repeated encroachments by the protesters was also creating serious law and order problem.

It was added that certain anti-social elements/miscreants under the garb of protest were extorting money from the personnel deployed at the toll plazas. “All these facts were brought to the notice of the district administration and the police authorities. However, no action has been taken till date,” it was added.

The application, filed by the NHAI through its project director Lichhman Ram, stated that the high court, in its order dated January 12, 2023, had directed Punjab and its DGP to provide adequate security and make safety arrangements “in terms of the state support agreement to safeguard the property of the NHAI so that the trespassers did not take over the remaining toll plazas and normalcy might be restored”.

Appearing before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench, NHAI counsel and senior advocate Chetan Mittal submitted the matter after the DGP (Law and Order) filed affidavits dated February 15, 2023, and July 12, 2023, stating under oath that the directions had been issued to the field units for meticulous compliance with the high court order and that adequate safety and security arrangements be provided to safeguard the property/toll plazas of NHAI operational in Punjab.

Mittal added they were left with no other option but to move the high court for the redressal of their grievances following the failure on part of the state and other respondents to act on their representations/complaints.

Mittal further said the life and security of the personnel deputed at various toll plazas was under threat due to the ongoing protest. They were unable to leave as the assets at the site could not be left unattended. “Despite repeated request, no security has been provided by the district police, thereby causing serious threat to the life of the personnel at the toll plazas,” he added.

 

