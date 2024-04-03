NHAI rolls back toll tax hike

Phagwara, April 2
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled back its earlier decision to increase the toll tax on national highways and expressways from April 1.
This was confirmed by Ladhowal Toll Plaza manager Depender Kumar. He told The Tribune today that the staff had received an email from the higher authorities regarding the decision.
