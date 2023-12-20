NHM fund withheld as Punjab defies norms: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said the central share of Rs 402.48 crore due to Punjab under the National Health Mission had been withheld because the state government was not complying with the mandatory guidelines with respect to the branding of key schemes.

“The Department of Expenditure Guidelines stipulate that all states and UTs have to adhere to the guidelines on the Scheme for Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment 2023-24. One of the mandatory conditions is full compliance with the official names of all centrally sponsored schemes (correct translation to local language is permissible) and any guidelines issued by the Government of India regarding branding of CSSs in all schemes,” it said.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, in response to a related query by AAP MP Sandeep Pathak on the withheld funds due to Punjab, said a memorandum of understanding signed between the Union Health Ministry and the Punjab Government for the implementation of the National Health Mission says that the state government shall ensure that the implementation of the programme and activities envisaged under the mission is as per the framework of implementation of the NHM and other guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

Pawar said detailed guidelines were issued to states on May 30, 2018, on the branding of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (now called Ayushman Arogya Mandir).

“The Punjab Government has not adhered to the DoE mandatory compliance guidelines on the scheme for special assistance to the states for capital investment 2023-24 and has violated the provisions of MoU signed between the Union ministry and the state,” Pawar said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.