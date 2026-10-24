NHRC flags safety lapses in Punjab’s Tirth Yatra buses; Kejriwal hits back, asks panel to inspect UP buses too

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of allegations regarding the deployment of unsafe and potentially non-compliant air-conditioned sleeper buses under the Punjab Government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

The scheme is aimed at facilitating pilgrimages for senior citizens and economically disadvantaged persons.

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“The complaint has raised concerns over alleged unauthorised structural modifications, the installation of partitions and doors separating the driver’s cabin from the passenger compartment, obstruction of emergency exits and windows, and deficiencies in essential fire detection, suppression and emergency evacuation arrangements,” the panel said in a statement.

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The commission expressed concern over the alleged safety violations, emphasising that beneficiaries of a welfare scheme must not be exposed to risks to their lives.

“A welfare scheme cannot put the lives of its beneficiaries at risk. The safety of elderly pilgrims must not be compromised under any circumstances,” the release said.

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The commission has issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary and Union Road Transport Ministry over concerns including blocked emergency exits, unauthorised structural modifications and inadequate fire safety arrangements.

It had earlier taken cognisance of similar cases involving fatal bus accidents and serious passenger-safety violations, particularly structural designs that isolate the driver’s cabin from the passenger compartment, potentially obstructing fire detection, communication and emergency evacuation.

In those proceedings, the commission had sought responses from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Director of Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, and state governments concerned, including Punjab, to address the safety deficiencies and ensure compliance with prescribed standards.

As part of its latest directions, the commission has asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to personally ensure an immediate and comprehensive inspection of all buses deployed under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

“The report from the Punjab Chief Secretary must specify the number of buses deployed under the scheme, inspections undertaken, deficiencies identified, corrective measures initiated, non-compliant vehicles withdrawn, and accountability fixed upon the officials and operators concerned. Mere forwarding of departmental replies or general assurances of compliance will not suffice,” the rights panel said in a statement.

“The buses being used do not meet the required safety standards. The complainant told us that there are partitions between the driver’s cabin and the passenger area. Basically, they have set up partitions right in the middle of the passenger section. We were also told that the buses have been extended past the chassis, which is creating dangerous conditions,” NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said.

“The serious thing here, though, is that the state government itself has allegedly hired buses that do not meet safety standards. This is especially risky when they’re transporting elderly passengers. If there’s an emergency or something goes wrong, these passengers often aren’t even able to get themselves out,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP supremo and former Punjab chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged NHRC to also inspect the buses in BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and others.

“The country’s largest human rights institution, NHRC, has conducted bus inspections for the first time in its history. Which buses? The super deluxe buses that take Punjab’s people on pilgrimages. What deficiencies were found in them? Like, why is there a partition between the driver and the passengers? Has NHRC inspected UP Roadways buses? No. Have they inspected roadways buses from any other state? No. Only the pilgrimage super deluxe buses from Punjab were inspected,” he said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Modi ji, why are you so bent on stopping the elderly’s pilgrimages? Why do you take the elderly’s sighs? It will bring a lot of sin. All Punjabis will curse you,” he added.