Rights panel issues notice to Centre over alleged improper observance of Veer Bal Diwas in schools

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Centre over the alleged improper observance of Veer Bal Diwas, which commemorates the supreme sacrifice of the four sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and expressed concern over the lack of awareness about this significant historical event.

The NHRC issued the notice to the Ministry of Education following a complaint filed by Sanjeev Newar of the Seva Nyay Utthan Foundation.

The complainant alleged that while several schools organise programmes on November 14 to celebrate Children’s Day, the extraordinary courage, supreme sacrifice and martyrdom of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, commemorated on December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, do not receive adequate recognition.

"Students are not being sufficiently exposed to this significant chapter of Indian history, particularly the unparalleled sacrifices of the Sahibzadas," the complaint stated.

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An NHRC Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognizance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

"The Bench has issued a notice to the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, directing the submission of a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 14 days. The Ministry has been asked to clarify whether any official notification, order or circular has been issued by the Government of India or any competent authority designating November 14 as Children’s Day. If such an order exists, the Ministry has been directed to provide a copy along with relevant details," the NHRC order stated.

The Bench has also sought the Ministry’s response on whether special educational and awareness programmes are organised in schools on December 26, Veer Bal Diwas, to familiarise students with the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and historical contributions of the Sahibzadas.

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The Commission emphasised the importance of the issue in the context of children's historical awareness, education and exposure to India's heritage.

"Educational institutions have a responsibility to familiarise students with inspiring chapters of Indian history that embody courage, sacrifice, devotion and the determination to stand against injustice," the NHRC said.