NHRC orders inquiry into ‘custodial torture’ of anti-drug activist in Punjab, seeks report in 2 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) today directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into allegations of police torture of a Sikh youth in Sunam on September 2 and submit a report within two weeks.

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo held a hearing today and issued directions to the Punjab authorities.

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According to the complaint, the victim was protesting against drug abuse in Punjab during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Lok Milni programme at Sheron village in Sunam. He was allegedly displaying a black flag as a mark of protest when he was taken into police custody.

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“The matter was considered by the NHRC bench, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, which directed the Chief Secretary, DGP Punjab, SP Sangrur and District Magistrate, Sangrur, to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a point-wise Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks,” NHRC said.

The bench also directed that the victim undergoes an immediate medico-legal examination and that complete and unedited CCTV footage from the concerned police premises be preserved and submitted in an authenticated copy on a pen drive.

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The authorities have further been directed to furnish the FIR and custody records, details of all police personnel involved in the detention and interrogation, and a report on the allegations concerning the victim’s family members.

The commission also directed the authorities to immediately secure and preserve all medical records, CCTV footage, police records, electronic data and other material evidence connected with the incident.