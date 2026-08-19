NHRC seeks report on non-observance of Independence Day in Punjab govt schools

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Government over allegations that Independence Day celebrations were not held at some government schools in rural, remote and border areas of the state.

Advertisement

In an order dated August 18, the NHRC said it had taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that students in some government schools were not meaningfully involved in activities such as flag-hoisting, the National Anthem and programmes related to the freedom struggle, constitutional values, fundamental duties and national responsibilities.

Advertisement

The Commission has sought a response from the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education; the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; and the Chief Secretary of Punjab.

Advertisement

The NHRC said the allegations raise questions about whether children studying in rural, remote and border areas were given the same opportunities to participate in educational and co-curricular activities as students in urban and better-resourced schools.

The Commission, however, clarified that the manner in which an individual school conducts an Independence Day programme cannot by itself be treated as a human rights violation.

Advertisement

It said the matter warrants examination if there is a pattern of administrative neglect, non-compliance with government directions or systematic deprivation of educational and civic opportunities because of geographical or socio-economic circumstances.

The Commission also referred to Article 14 of the Constitution which guarantees equality before law, and Article 21A, which provides for the right to free and compulsory education for children within the prescribed age group.

It also cited Article 51A, particularly the constitutional duties relating to respect for the Constitution and institutions and cherishing the ideals that inspired India’s freedom struggle.

According to the Commission, national festivals and inculcation of patriotism and respect for national symbols are important components of a child’s educational experience.

At the same time, such activities should form part of a broader environment supporting the academic, physical, emotional, social, cultural and creative development of children.

The NHRC has asked the authorities to clarify whether the instructions applicable to schools for Independence Day-2026 were communicated to all government schools in Punjab and whether they were implemented uniformly.

It has also sought details of the monitoring mechanism put in place by the Punjab Education Department and whether geographical, administrative, infrastructural or other factors resulted in some children being deprived of opportunities available to students elsewhere in the state.