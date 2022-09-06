NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia’s head in Ludhiana court bomb case

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 6

The National Investigation Agency that is probing the Ludhiana court bomb blast case said it was an international conspiracy.

The agency has named Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia of Mandi Kalan village as an accused. It also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

In May this year, the NIA and Ludhiana police nabbed nine people in different operations. The arrested included a juvenile who was an expert in generating internet calls. The main accused earlier was Germany-based Khalistani terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani. Police had claimed the explosive device was delivered from Pakistan via a drone.

The name of Happy Malaysia has figured in the case for the first time. Multani was also named in the Burail Jail, Chandigarh, IED plant case on April 24 this year.

On December 23 last year, a powerful blast took place at the Ludhiana court complex. A cop who planted the bomb had died while six others were injured.