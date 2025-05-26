DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / NIA, anti-terror squad grill 5 arrested with smuggled arms

NIA, anti-terror squad grill 5 arrested with smuggled arms

The five persons arrested with foreign-made arms and ammunition in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar are being grilled by teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police’s Special Operations Group and the Anti-Terrorist Squad, sources said on Sunday. The teams...
article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 02:11 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The five persons arrested with foreign-made arms and ammunition in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar are being grilled by teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police’s Special Operations Group and the Anti-Terrorist Squad, sources said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The teams had arrived in Sriganganagar on Friday evening.

The accused — identified as Davinder Bhambhu, Subhash Ankit, Satnam Singh, Satya Narayan and Sahil — were arrested on May 20 with the consignment they had lifted in Amritsar.

Advertisement

According to a source, those arrested worked for a cartel handled by Vishal Pachar, a native of Sriganganagar, who is currently “hiding” in the US.

Efforts are being made to identify the Punjab residents from whom the accused used to procure foreign-made arms and heroin for supply in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Fazilka.

Advertisement

At the time of their arrest, the police had seized seven foreign-made pistols, 13 magazines, 32 live cartridges and over 2 kg of heroin.

A car and a motorcycle used by them were also seized.

A police source said they served as couriers to deliver consignments in exchange for hefty amount.

The source said other members of their gang were yet to be identified as the accused claimed that they were provided with the location and photos of the consignees on WhatsApp.

The police said Vishal Prachar served as a salesman at a liquor shop in Umewala village in 2020-21.

Later, he came in contact with notorious criminals.

About 4 years ago, he was arrested for helping the accused responsible for the firing at Tantia General Hospital in Sriganganagar for extortion.

His name later came up in the kidnapping and assault of two Abohar residents at Sriganganagar, but by then he had fled abroad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper