NIA, anti-terror squad grill 5 arrested with smuggled arms

The five persons arrested with foreign-made arms and ammunition in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar are being grilled by teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police’s Special Operations Group and the Anti-Terrorist Squad, sources said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The teams had arrived in Sriganganagar on Friday evening.

The accused — identified as Davinder Bhambhu, Subhash Ankit, Satnam Singh, Satya Narayan and Sahil — were arrested on May 20 with the consignment they had lifted in Amritsar.

Advertisement

According to a source, those arrested worked for a cartel handled by Vishal Pachar, a native of Sriganganagar, who is currently “hiding” in the US.

Efforts are being made to identify the Punjab residents from whom the accused used to procure foreign-made arms and heroin for supply in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Fazilka.

Advertisement

At the time of their arrest, the police had seized seven foreign-made pistols, 13 magazines, 32 live cartridges and over 2 kg of heroin.

A car and a motorcycle used by them were also seized.

A police source said they served as couriers to deliver consignments in exchange for hefty amount.

The source said other members of their gang were yet to be identified as the accused claimed that they were provided with the location and photos of the consignees on WhatsApp.

The police said Vishal Prachar served as a salesman at a liquor shop in Umewala village in 2020-21.

Later, he came in contact with notorious criminals.

About 4 years ago, he was arrested for helping the accused responsible for the firing at Tantia General Hospital in Sriganganagar for extortion.

His name later came up in the kidnapping and assault of two Abohar residents at Sriganganagar, but by then he had fled abroad.