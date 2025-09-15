DT
NIA chargesheets 3 in Amritsar temple grenade attack case

NIA chargesheets 3 in Amritsar temple grenade attack case

Probe reveals transfer of funds from abroad
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
The police cordon off the temple after a blast in Amritsar’s Khandwala area. PTI file
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three men in connection with the grenade attack on the Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple in Chheharta, Amritsar, earlier this year, a senior official said here on Sunday.

In its chargesheet submitted before the Special NIA Court in Mohali, the agency named Vishal Gill, Bhagwant Singh and Diwan Singh for their roles in the conspiracy and execution of the March 15 attack.

Gill was identified as one of the two bike-borne assailants who lobbed the grenade in the early hours of March 15. His associate, Gursidak Singh, was killed in a police encounter two days later.

According to the official, Bhagwant Singh provided shelter, concealed grenades, arranged motorcycles for reconnaissance and extended logistical support, both before and after the strike. Diwan Singh has been chargesheeted for harbouring a co-accused and destroying evidence.

Another key accused, Sharanjeet Kumar, was arrested in Gaya, Bihar, on September 5.

"Investigations are ongoing against him and absconding accused Badalpreet Singh, who is believed to be abroad," the official said.

The agency said its probe has uncovered the transfer of terror funds from foreign handlers to local operatives through UPI and MTSS channels.

The official further said efforts were underway to track the money trail, identify absconders and establish international linkages of the module, which investigators believe was part of a larger conspiracy to spread fear and incite communal disharmony in Punjab and beyond.

