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Home / Punjab / NIA chargesheets another accused in BKI-Bishnoi gang nexus case

NIA chargesheets another accused in BKI-Bishnoi gang nexus case

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Animesh Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency headquarters, in New Delhi. PTI file
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against another accused in a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Lawrence Bishnoi gang terror nexus case of 2022.

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In the sixth chargesheet filed in the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Court in New Delhi, accused Arjit Kumar, alias Ajit, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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Arjit is the 23rd accused to be chargesheeted in the case related to a terror conspiracy by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the proscribed BKI to spread terrorism in India.

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He is among 20 persons arrested in the case.

Initially filed by the special cell of the Delhi Police in August 2022, the case was subsequently taken over by the NIA.

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The anti-terror agency found that Arjit colluded with co-accused to facilitate members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to carry out terror activities on Indian soil and then flee the country.

Investigations further revealed that the accused had fraudulently arranged passports and visas for the gang members.

An accused in the instant case, identified as Sachin Bishnoi, and some other gang members had allegedly used such fake travel documents to escape from the country.

The NIA continues to investigate the case to track the absconders and crack the terror-gangster nexus.

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