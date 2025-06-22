DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / NIA chargesheets key aide of Landa and gangster Batala in Punjab terror conspiracy case

NIA chargesheets key aide of Landa and gangster Batala in Punjab terror conspiracy case

Jatinder Singh, hailing from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was arrested in the case by the NIA from Mumbai on December 23, 2024
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:23 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Jatinder Singh alias Joti, a key aide of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala in a Punjab terror conspiracy case.

Advertisement

Jatinder, hailing from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was arrested in the case by the NIA from Mumbai on December 23, 2024.

The NIA had found during the investigation that Jatinder was involved in illegal procurement and supply of firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab-based gangsters.

Advertisement

He was facilitating the supply of weapons to ground operatives of Batala, a close associate of designated individual terrorist Landa.

Batala’s foreign-based associates were coordinating Jatinder’s operations in India. The weapons were being used by Batala’s operatives in Punjab to promote BKI’s criminal-terror activities.

Advertisement

It was further found during the NIA investigations that Jatinder used to procure illegal weapons from a known arms supplier, Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai, in Madhya Pradesh. Baljeet had already been arrested and chargesheeted by the NIA.

The accused were using virtual numbers and encrypted applications to avoid detection.

The NIA is investigating the role of Landa as well as of designated terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and their foreign-based accomplices in the conspiracy.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts