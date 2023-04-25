NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab’s Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

ANI

New Delhi, April 25

In a fresh crackdown against the cadres of the banned Popular Front of India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches at more than a dozen locations in parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The places being searched by the NIA include 12 in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Punjab's Ludhiana and Goa.

The agency is conducting raids in Darbhanga's Urdu market in Bihar.

According to police sources, the team has reached there to investigate the activities related to the banned PFI organisation.

The Union Home Ministry had in September last year declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an 'Unlawful Association'.

