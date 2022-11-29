New Delhi, November 29
In a fresh crackdown against gangster nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning launched massive multi-state raids covering Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, sources said.
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other premises linked to gangsters in more than six districts across these four states and Delhi in an ongoing case aimed to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad, sources added.
The raids are focussed on the gang nexus linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tazpuriya and Goldy Brar, who are already under the lens of the anti-terror agency. These searches were planned after the questioning of several gangsters by the NIA.
In October, the NIA arrested an advocate here and a gangster from Haryana following a mega search operation conducted during the day at 52 locations across north India's four states and Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar
The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and it...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...