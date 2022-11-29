NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus

ANI

New Delhi, November 29

In a fresh crackdown against gangster nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning launched massive multi-state raids covering Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, sources said.

The raids are being conducted at the residential and other premises linked to gangsters in more than six districts across these four states and Delhi in an ongoing case aimed to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad, sources added.

The raids are focussed on the gang nexus linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tazpuriya and Goldy Brar, who are already under the lens of the anti-terror agency. These searches were planned after the questioning of several gangsters by the NIA.

In October, the NIA arrested an advocate here and a gangster from Haryana following a mega search operation conducted during the day at 52 locations across north India's four states and Delhi.