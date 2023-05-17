NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 17

The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches at more than 100 locations in six states – Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and MP in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases.

The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab.

In Moga, the NIA team is conducting a search at a businessman's house at Rajinder Nagar in Moga. Separate teams are searching houses of terrorists and gangsters at Talwandi Bhangeria, Dhurkot and Nidhawala villages.

The NIA is searching two places in Muktsar district and three in Ferozepur.

In Ropar, the NIA conducted searches at three places, including the house of gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahe, who is in jail.

At Kheri Slabatpur village in Chamkaur Sahib, the search was conducted at the house of militant Amarjeet Singh who was killed in a police encounter during militancy. The third target of NIA raids was house of Jagroop Singh of Lodhipur village on the outskirts of Anandpur Sahib. Jagroop Singh is in the UAE now.

Two places in Patiala were also visited by NIA sleuths though they returned after finding that their owners had shifted abroad.

The NIA conducted searches at three locations in Jalandhar and at a house in Chandsar Basti in Bathinda.

In Haryana, the agency is searching places in Sirsa, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram. The house of a businessman is being raided in Gurugram.

In Karnal, the NIA searched the residence of Gurtej Singh Khalsa, president, Gatka Committee, in Sector 13. The NIA sleuths along with the local police reached there around 6 am and questioned him for over three hours.

The NIA conducted searches at three places in Sonepat district. These were at the residence of notorious gangster Kala Jatheri at Jatheri village and his associates at Pinana and Tihar Khurd villages.

