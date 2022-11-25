NIA court extends police remand of terrorist Khanpuria by 4 days

Mohali, November 25
The NIA court on Friday extended the police remand of most-wanted terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh, alias Khanpuria, by four days in a 2019 conspiracy case.
He was on a three-day remand taken by the State Special Operation Cell.
Khanpuria is associated with Babbar Khalsa International and the Khalistan Liberation Force.
