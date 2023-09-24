NIA court hearing attachment case of Nijjar’s house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

Even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confiscated the properties of Canada-based terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, it has also been hearing a case regarding the attachment of the house of Hardeep Singh Nijjar at his native Bharsingpura village near Phillaur.

A notice regarding the ongoing case under the Special Judge of NIA at Mohali, Manjot Kaur, was pasted outside Nijjar’s house in the village two weeks ago.

It pertained to a hearing on the matter on September 11 over attachment of his property in a case of 2021 in which a priest, Kamaldeep Sharma, had been fired at. Nijjar and three others were facing a case under Sections 16, 17, 18, 18 (B), 20, 21 and 23 of the UAPA Act and Sections 120-B, 201 and 307 of the IPC.

Villagers said the NIA and other Central agencies had pasted notices at least a dozen times outside the house since October 2021.

Gurmukh Singh, panch of the village, said the house had also been raided by the NIA. While Nijjar never visited the village since he left for Canada as a teenager, his father Piara Singh kept visiting each year.

