NIA files case against designated terrorist GS Pannun, his outfit SFJ for threatening people flying Air India

New Delhi, November 20
A case has been registered against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening people flying Air India and the airline with closure of operations from November 19, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Monday.
The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
In video messages, released on November 4, Pannun had asked Sikhs to stop flying on Air India planes on and after November 19, citing a potential threat to their lives.
Pannun, the self-proclaimed general counsel of the outlawed “unlawful association”, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), released the video messages on various social media platforms.
Following this a high alert was issued and investigations started by security forces in Canada, India and certain other countries where Air India flies.
Pannun has been under the NIA's lens since 2019, when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against him. In September, the NIA had confiscated his share of a house and land in Amritsar in Punjab and Chandigarh.
Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Pannun by a NIA Special Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a “Proclaimed Offender” on November 29 last year.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport
Aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carry out low-level ...
‘First breakthrough’ at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site; rescuers insert 6-inch pipe to send more food to trapped workers
New pipe sent 53 metre to other side will allow food items l...
Transfer of judges: Supreme Court flags issue of ‘pick and choose’ by Centre in clearing names recommended by collegium
Of 11 names of judges recommended by collegium for transfer,...
IRB jawan among 2 tribal men shot dead in Manipur; shutdown call in Kangpokpi district
Incident took place in area adjacent to Singda dam, which ha...
Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28
The session is being convened after the Punjab Governor had ...