NIA files charge sheet against Bishnoi, Brar in 3 gangster-terror nexus cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had filed a charge sheet against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and 12 others for allegedly having links with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and several other pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits.

The NIA said the charge sheet was filed in the second of the three gangster-terror nexus cases that were being investigated by the agency.

In an official statement, the NIA said, “Bishnoi is in custody since 2015 and has been operating his terror-crime syndicate from jails of different states, along with Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is an accused in the murder of Pradeep Kumar, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa, in Faridkot in November 2022.”

The Lawrence Bishnoi terror-crime-extortion syndicate was also responsible for providing men for the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, which was carried out on directions of Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, a Pakistan-based BKI terrorist, the agency alleged in its charge sheet.

“The 14 accused charge-sheeted on Friday have been identified as Lawrence Bishnoi, Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya, Satwinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, alias Sachin Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, alias Bhanu, Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, Kala Jatheri, Virender Pratap Singh, alias Kala Rana, Joginder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, alias Raju Mota, Raju Basodi, Anil Chippi, Naresh Yadav and Shahbaaz Ansari,” the NIA said.

The agency said its investigation revealed that Goldy Brar had direct links with Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, another BKI operative working closely with Rinda.

“Lakhbir Singh is also an accused in the Mohali RPG attack, as well as the December 2022 RPG attack on the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab. Investigations against Landa and three others are continuing,” the agency said.

The NIA had conducted large-scale searches over a period of six months and examined around 70 members of different organised crime support networks during the course of its investigations, a senior agency official said.