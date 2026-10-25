NIA files chargesheet against 6 in Shambhu railway line blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a chargesheet against six accused in a Mohali court in connection with the blast on the railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations on April 27.

The incident resulted in the death of alleged Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh, who, according to investigators, was assembling explosives at the time.

Advertisement

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Mohali, against Gurjinder Singh, alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh, alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh, alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Manjeet Singh. They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Railways Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly conspired to trigger an explosion on the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations to further the terror activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab.

The NIA alleged that the terror syndicate was involved in raising terror funds, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition, creating terror among common people and threatening the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Advertisement

During the course of the investigation, the NIA found that the arrested accused, along with deceased accused Jagroop Singh, were part of a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh, alias Neeta, who is affiliated with KZF and has been declared a designated individual terrorist. The conspiracy was aimed at promoting Khalistani ideology and furthering the objectives of the terrorist organisation.