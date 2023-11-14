NIA files chargesheet in arms smuggling case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Malkit Singh, alias Pistol, in a case linked to cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition through drones in the border areas of Gurdaspur district.

The chargesheet was filed in the special NIA court in Mohali, sources said.

The case was initially registered at the Dera Baba Nanak police station in Batala on March 24 following the seizure of arms and ammunition, including five Austria-made pistols, 10 magazines and 91 cartridges, by the BSF personnel from a cremation ground at Bhagtana-Boharwala village.

On August 8, the NIA re-registered the case under various Sections of the Arms Act, the Aircraft Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they added.

The probe revealed connections between members of the proscribed terror organisation Khalistan Liberation Force and individuals based in Pakistan. “The accused identified in this terror network include Malkit Singh, Taranjot Singh, alias Tanna, and Gurjit Singh, alias Paa. Additionally, it was found that these operatives were in direct touch with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, Rehmat Ali, alias Miyan, Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force and International Sikh Youth Federation chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, alias Babaji and Ranjot Singh Rana,” the NIA sources informed further

They said both the Khalistan Liberation Force and the International Sikh Youth Federation were banned by the Centre in response to their orchestrated armed attacks on law enforcement personnel as well as for criminal intimidation, murder, extortion, fund-raising for terrorist activities and instilling terror among people, in furtherance of their violent campaign advocating the “secession of Punjab”.

