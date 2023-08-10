NIA files two supplementary chargesheets against members of Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha gangs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Aug 9

The anti-terror probe agency NIA today said it had filed two separate chargesheets against several key members of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs even as a special court declared seven as proclaimed offenders (POs) in the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network.

In an official statement, the NIA said, “Notorious ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Dala of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was charge-sheeted on July 22, is one of the seven declared PO today.”

Lakhbir Singh Landa, a member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), is among the three Bishnoi gang members chargesheeted, it said, adding that the NIA had filed a chargesheet against nine members of the notorious Bambiha gang.

“With these, the total number of accused chargesheeted by the NIA in the two cases registered on August 26, 2022, has gone up to 38. Earlier, on March 21 and March 24, the NIA had filed two chargesheets against 12 accused of Bambiha terror-gang-syndicate and 14 accused of Bishnoi terror-gangster-smuggler network,” it said.

In a day packed with strong action against gangsters, criminals, pro-Khalistani terrorists and drug smugglers, the NIA filed the first supplementary chargesheet in the terrorist-gangster-criminal network case related to the Bishnoi gang against Landa as well as two others, including Dalip Kumar Bishnoi alias Bhola and Surendra Singh alias Chiku.

“Landa is an absconding accused, who is also a close associate of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He has been handling the terror-criminal syndicate from Canada. He has been closely involved in conspiring and commissioning and execution of the killings of prominent social, religious and political persons and professionals, besides providing shelter and funding to absconders/gangsters, while based in Canada,” the NIA alleged.

Along with Rinda, an active Pakistan-based BKI terrorist, Landa had provided the required weapons, funds and logistic support for carrying out an RPG attack on the Punjab Police State Intelligence HQs at Mohali and the RPG attack on Sarhali Police Station, Tarn Taran, last year.

“In other supplementary chargesheet filed today, the NIA has named nine of Bambiha group members, namely Sukhdool alias Sukha Duneke, Chhenu Pehalwan, Daler Kotia, Dinesh Gandhi, Sunny alias Vikram, along with four others. Sukhdool and Sunny are key associates of Dala,” the agency said.

