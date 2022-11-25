NIA gets 10-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

A special court on Thursday sent jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 10 days. The agency had submitted before the court that it was investigating the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and needed Bishnoi’s custody.

Bishnoi, who was lodged in Bathinda jail in connection with the singer’s killing, was arrested by the NIA in connection with a case related to a conspiracy hatched by terror groups and criminal syndicates to carry out violent acts and sensational crimes in different parts of the country.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the directions after the agency moved an application saying his interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

The court asked, “What is the locus of the NIA in the Moosewala case?” The NIA, seeking Bishnoi’s custody for 12 days, replied the material was coming from Pakistan and people like Moosewala were targets.