NIA nabs Bishnoi’s aide, gave shelter to Mohali RPG attack accused

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

The NIA today said it had arrested Vikas Singh, a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had allegedly harboured the executors of the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters last year.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that Vikas Singh, a resident of Lucknow, had provided shelter to Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu of Faizabad, who had executed the RPG attack in Mohali in May 2022.

“Vikas has revealed that he had given shelter to Surakhpur and Divyanshu at his home in Devgarh village of Ayodhya and at his flat in Gomti Nagar Vistar, Lucknow, many times,” the agency said, adding that the accused was facing 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act and the Gangsters Act.

The NIA said, “Investigations have revealed that Surakhpur was introduced to Vikas by Vicky Midhukhera, another associate and friend of Bishnoi. Vikas had connected Divyanshu, already known to him, to the Bishnoi syndicate.”

“The duo (Vikas and Bishnoi) was also involved in numerous targeted and contract killings, including that of businessman Sanjay Biyani in Nanded and Rana Kandhowalia in Punjab. Vikas also harboured another accused, namely Rinku, after Rana Kandowalia’s murder,” it said.

After carrying out a double murder in Chandigarh (on Bishnoi’s directions) in the beginning of 2020, the NIA said, the gangster’s associates Monu Dagar, Pradhan, Cheema and Rajan were in Lucknow with Vikas.

During investigation, the NIA found that many gangsters and associates of Bishnoi from other states like Rinku, Rajpal and Bhati (Madhya Pradesh) were “also harboured by Vikas”, the agency alleged.

The NIA said Vikas was arrested in a case related to a conspiracy hatched by members of Bishnoi’s criminal syndicates and gangs based in India and abroad to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country. “The probe so far have shown that the conspiracy was hatched/being hatched in jails of different states and was being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad,” the NIA said.

The NIA has already established the alleged involvement of the terror syndicate in several sensational cases, including the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Kumar in 2022 and Raju Theth in Sikar, besides the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala and the RPG attack. The NIA has arrested 15 accused and had chargesheeted 14 of them, including Bishnoi, under the IPC, UAPA and the Arms Act.