NIA questions jail inmate

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the Sangrur jail and questioned an inmate. Neither the NIA nor any jail officer shared the details. “The NIA team visited the Sangrur jail and questioned an inmate. I am unaware about further details,” said Sangrur jail SP Manjit Singh. TNS

Youth drowns in waterworks

Abohar: A 23-year-old youth drowned on Monday in the waterworks located near the BSF campus. The victim has been identified as Amit Yadav of Jhandpeer Colony in Amritsar. Amit, who served at a petrol pump in Amritsar, had accompanied his younger sister who was to appear in the BSF recruitment test. It is learnt that he accidently slipped into a reservoir. OC

3-year-old’s body found

Abohar: Body of a girl child, aged about three years, was found near a canal bridge on Abohar-Hindumalkot-Sriganganagar rail section on Tuesday. Khatlubana village residents said the body, wrapped in a sheet, was spotted by a rail track patrolling staff at 8 am. OC

SAD forms advisory board

Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announced a 31-member Trade and Industry Advisory Board of the party. Former minister Anil Joshi will be chairman whereas ex-MLA NK Sharma will be the vice-chairman. Other members include Ashok Makkar from Ludhiana, Ranjit Singh Gill of Kharar and others.

#National Investigation Agency NIA #Sangrur