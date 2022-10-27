NIA questions singer Afsana in Moosewala case

New Delhi/Mohali, October 26
The NIA has questioned singer Afsana Khan, a close friend of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in connection with his murder case.
The anti-terror probe agency is investigating the gangster-terrorist links behind the singer’s killing.
Sources said Afsana was summoned for questioning after several Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, who have been grilled in connection with the murder case, claimed that she was close to the Davinder Bambiha gang.
The sources said Afsana was questioned at the NIA headquarters here for five hours about her connection with the Bambiha gang.
After her questioning, Afsana took to social media to clarify that she was grilled about how she came in touch with Mossewala. She, however, denied claims of being questioned about having links with gangsters.
