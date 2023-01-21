NIA raids at Muktsar, Gurdaspur

Muktsar, January 20
As per a press release of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), raids were simultaneously conducted in Gurdaspur and Muktsar districts in connection with the December 2021 Ludhiana blast case.
It further claimed that during the searches,
Rs 10.16 lakh, mobile phones, SIM cards and dairies with incriminating content were seized.
Notably, one person had died and six injured in the blast in the district court complex in the blast.
In Muktsar, a team conducted a raid at the residence of a ‘jutti’ trader on Kotkapura Road.
According to sources in the NIA, the raid lasted for nearly six hours from 6:30 pm.
The house owner is a 35-year-old man who originally belonged to Ferozepur district and had moved to Muktsar about three years ago.
Muktsar DSP Jagdish Kumar said, “The raid was conducted by the NIA and we were not informed.”
