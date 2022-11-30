NIA raids houses of Shiromani Akali Dal leader, advocate

Our Correspondent

Abohar/tarn taran, Nov 29

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided the house of SAD leader Daleep Kumar Bishnoi, former sarpanch of Bishanpura village. The leader reportedly managed to flee a few minutes before the raid.

The team carried out a search for four hours.

According to sources, 12 officials of the NIA, along with a huge commando force, reached Bishanpura village today, but the former sarpanch had already left.

No information on any recovery from his house is available, but it is learnt that the NIA pasted a notice at the house, directing the SAD leader to appear beofre the Delhi office in two days.

Bishnoi has also served as president of the local Truck Operators’ Union and has held the post of vice-president of the district unit of the SAD.

On January 30, 2015, the Director, Rural Development and Panchayats Department, had suspended Daleep Kumar.

He was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment under the NDPS Act in 2015. He also faced action in FIRs registered in 2014 under various sections of the IPC in Rajasthan and Abohar.

Meanwhile, a team of the NIA raided the residence of Hira Singh Sandhu, a senior member of the District Bar Association, Tarn Taran, and his brother Gurdial Singh today.

The team raided the house from 6 am to 2 pm. The advocate’s family has many businesses, including a petrol pump. The team also questioned the family on the international calls received by them.

Both brothers have been called to Chandigarh on Wednesday for further investigation. The cellphones of both brothers were seized by the team, but the cash recovered during the raid was not.

