NIA raids in Faridkot

Faridkot: The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at the house of a Kotkapura-based flour-mill owner and a goldsmith of Faridkot. While NIA sleuths remained silent, insiders said the raid was to verify phone calls from a number registered in the name of the goldsmith. TNS
CAA ‘violates’ Constitution
Chandigarh: The Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha has criticised the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it violated the Constitution. TNS
Man held with 100 gm heroin
Muktsar: The police have arrested a man with 100 grams of heroin near Pakki Tibbi village. Kabarwala SHO Ranjit Singh said, “During the routine checking, a man was found carrying 100-gm heroin. The accused has been identified as Ram Singh of Hisar.”
